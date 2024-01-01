FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

WATERTOWN WOLVES at ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS

River Sharks Send Wolves Whimpering, 6-2

by Jon Kliment

Elmira, NY - Elmira came into New Years eve giving up points to the Wolves on Saturday night and looking to snap a 4 game losing skid. With an early start time of 2 pm and getting back from Watertown the night before it was unclear what to expect.

The River Sharks jumped on the Wolves early, just 22 seconds in as Davide Gaeta stick handled through several Wolves defenders and roofed a backhander for the 1-0 lead. As the first ticked on Elmira kept up the pressure but a misplay in their own zone led to an attempt by Trevor Lord that was initial denied by a sprawling Sammy Bernard which left him vulnerable on the second attempt that went off a Shark defenseman to tie the game up 1-1. However, on an ensuing power play the River Sharks Austin Pickford slapped one from the point that was deflected by Martin Moucha and found its way to the stick of Larri Vartiainen who put the rebound in to give Elmira the 2-1 lead after one.

Despite a number of power play the River Sharks were unable to find the back of the net, but a late Watertown goal from the slot gave Lord his second of the night and tied the game at 2-2.

Elmira came out 5:43 into the third period of play and despite being unsuccessful on the power play Tyler Gjurich continued to expand on his all time goal lead scoring his 301st career goal on a perfect past from Cameron Yarwood. Less than 5 minutes later on a 5 on 3 power play Gjurich added career goal number 302 to make it a 4-2 lead. On another power play less than two minutes later Gaeta was able to pick up a pass from Cameron Yarwood and with another beautiful backhander get his second goal of the game. Two minutes later Blake Peavey finally got the monkey off his back with a pass from Darius Davidson giving the Sharks the 6-2 advantage.

Bernard stopped 23 of 25 on the night for his 4th win of the season.

The River Sharks are back at home on Friday January 5th at 7:05pm against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK #FeartheFin

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Conway's Career Night Leads Motor City Past Prowlers On NYE

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - There are normally fireworks on New Years Eve. But instead of them appearing in the night sky ringing in the new year, it was on the ice at Big Boy Arena.

The stat sheet was stuffed with goals, and infractions as the Rockers beat the Prowlers 8-4 on Sunday Afternoon in a classic I-94 Rivalry game.

Motor City's leading scorer Scott Coash was inactive for the second game, and the Rockers had to find someone to step into his place. That man was his linemate Declan Conway who had a career night scoring four goals, and recording his first hat-trick of the season as he propelled the MC offense.

Before Conway got on the score sheet, the Rockers took a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Roman Gaudet and Jameson Milam that were separated by an Austin Fetterly power play goal for the Prowlers.

Conway's first of the night came with 48 seconds left in the first period when TJ Sneath entered the offensive zone and passed the puck to Devon Fields. Fields then fed the puck to Conway who was all alone in the near side circle where he finished the one-timer for a 3-1 lead to close the first period.

Sneath opened the second period with a power play goal for a 4-1 lead at the 55-second mark before Jonathan Juliano added another before Conway added his second of the afternoon for a commanding 6-1 lead, and five unanswered goals.

Starter Makar Sokolov was pulled for Ian Wallace after letting in the fifth goal of the evening on 19 shots.

Brandon Picard earned a short-handed goal after a fantastic fore-check by Frank Schumacher broke up a Rocker breakout that cut into the lead, 6-2, and Mitch Jones continued his hot play for the Prowlers with a power play goal of his own that cut into the lead, 6-3, with 2:46 to play in the second period.

Conway added his third and fourth of the night completing his first hat trick since April 1st, 2023 before the Prowlers added another power play goal by Fetterly as Port Huron played with an extra attacker for the last three minutes.

Between the two teams 44 penalties were called, surpassing last year's 30 penalties on last year's New Years Eve game at Big Boy Arena. The Rockers finished 2-for-3 on the power play, while Port Hurn was 3-for-10 on the night.

Motor City will now travel to the Empire state to take on the Watertown Wolves on Jan. 5th before playing the Binghamton BlackBears Visions Veterans Memorial on Saturday for the first ever meeting this season between the top two teams in the Empire Division.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

BINGHAMTON EARNS POINT IN SOL ON NYE

by Binghamton Staff

Binghamton, NY -The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the shootout to the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3 on Sunday evening.

Unlike the Saturday night contest between the two teams, it took seven minutes for a team to score the first goal. Danbury scored first on the opening power play opportunity as Brandon Stojcevski scored his second-straight goal in the weekend matchup. A sell-out crowd fell quiet, but it did not take long for them to get re-energized. Josh Fletcher continued the hot streak for the third line, as he scored by banking a shot off the glass and back of the Danbury goaltender.

Tyson Kirkby gave Binghamton the lead at the 14:29 mark as he received a beautiful centering pass from Austin Thompson. Kirkby's 14th of the season sent Binghamton to the locker room up 2-1 as they outshot Danbury 19-14.

The second period had nonstop action as both goaltenders traded excellent saves. Each team managed to put 14 shots on goal, and it was not until the final 30 seconds that a goal was scored. Thomas Wray netted his 7th of the season on a shot that got buried in the netting that left a ton of people wondering where the puck was. Wray's shot got stuck between the support beam and connector of the net but raised the crowd to their feet celebrating the Black Bears third goal of the night. Binghamton led 3-1 going into the third period.

Danbury would repeat their gameplan from the previous night and mount a multi-goal comeback. Jacob Ratcliffe and Kyle Heitzner would both score, tying the game at 3-3. Binghamton took a penalty in the final minute of regulation time but managed to get to overtime and secure one point in the standings.

Binghamton outshot Danbury 9-2 in the extra frame but both goaltenders stood tall and did not allow the game to come to end after 65 minutes. For the third time in this series, the game went to a shootout. Connor Wooley was the only player to score in the best of three rounds, sending Danbury home with the extra point. Hat Tricks won 4-3 SO.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Takes Down Columbus, 5-4

Baker wins it with 4:43 remaining in 3rd Period

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Carolina never trailed on New Year's Eve at the Annex, but with 4:43 remaining in the 3rd period in a tie game, Dawson Baker beat Talor Joseph to give Carolina a 5-4 lead and the lead for good, taking all three points against the Columbus River Dragons.

Carolina (17-5-0) took the lead early in the 1st period with Gus Ford's first goal of the evening just 96 seconds into the game, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. Columbus (15-3-2) answered four minutes later with Alexander Jmaeff tying the game at one on a deflection at the 5:51 mark.

The Thunderbirds responded later in the 1st with goals from Jan Salak and Ford getting his second of the night and took a 3-1 advantage into 1st intermission.

After a myriad of penalties, Austin Daae on a 5-on-3 opportunity made it a one goal game again just 43 seconds into the period before Ford recorded his second hat trick of the year beat Talor Joseph for the third time on the night making it 4-2 with 10:35 remaining in the 2nd period.

The River Dragons got a late goal from Jmaeff in the frame, and Carolina led, 4-3, heading to the 3rd period. In the 3rd, Columbus found its equalizer from Alex Storjohann at the 6:15 mark and the two sides were tied at four.

At the 14:23 mark, Cody Wickline was called for an interference and on the power play, Dawson Baker, who already had three assists on the night, snapped a shot past Joseph to give Carolina the lead, 5-4. Columbus had trouble getting the extra attacker on and Carolina secured the three points on the night in the 5-4 victory.

With a hat trick and an assist, Ford was named the 1st star of the evening. Baker earned 2nd star honors with Salak being named the 3rd star.

Carolina returns to action on Friday evening at the Annex welcoming in the Port Huron Prowlers. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

