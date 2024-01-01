Pietrantonio, Storjohann Hit Milestones in 5-4 Loss at Carolina

January 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Gus Ford recorded a hat trick and assisted on the game-winning goal as the Carolina Thunderbirds outlasted the Columbus River Dragons 5-4 on New Year's Eve.

Alexander Jmaeff scored twice for Columbus in the loss. River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio recorded his 200th pro assist in his 300th pro game, and Columbus forward Alex Storjohann recorded his 100th professional and FPHL point.

Columbus will return to action at home January 5 and 6 against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

-- IT'S GO TIME! --

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.