River Sharks Release Larri Vartiainen

Today the Elmira River Sharks of the FPHL are sad to announce they have released Larri Vartiainen to pursue other endeavors in his native Finland.

Vartiainen, a 28 year old from Kirkkonummi, FIN has spent the previous five seasons in the FPHL adding 13 points to the River Sharks lineup this season. After joining the team on October 26th Larri ended up playing a more defensive role for Elmira, a change from previous seasons in Port Huron. Vartiainen added 4 goals and 9 assists including a power play goal to the River Sharks roster including the first goal on Friday night's victory in Port Huron.

"Larri has been a great player and veteran in our very young locker room this year. As a true pro he will certainly be missed in Elmira by players and our staff alike. However we wish him all the best as he steps away from the game and hope he finds nothing but success back home." Coach Tyler Gjurich said about Vartiainen.

