WCSX Game Night Promotion

February 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







In partnership with Detroit's Classic Rock radio WCSX (94.7), the Motor City Rockers have signed WSCX host Ryan Logan to a one-game contract. Logan will be playing with the Rockers for WCSX Radio Night, Friday, Feb. 23 featuring a $2 beer night presented by Labatt Blue.

During the game, Logan's jersey will be raffled off with the money going toward the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program, a nonprofit organization that provides an educational and developmental hockey program for Disabled Veterans.

Tickets for Friday's Feb 23rd game at 7:35 p.m. can be purchased with a discount by scanning a QR code using the link on the WCSX website. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Ticket Sales Manager Connor Jakacki at (313) -944 -0625.

Tickets are $12, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Michigan Warriors Hockey Program.

You can also tune into WCSX (94.7) during the week of Feb 19-23 for a chance to win tickets.

