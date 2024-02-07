Prowlers Continue Home Stand vs Wolves

For the fourth and fifth times in just under a month, the Port Huron Prowlers and Watertown Wolves will do battle at McMorran Place. Port Huron is in the midst of a five-game home stand.

The shorthanded Prowlers split a home doubleheader last weekend with the Elmira River Sharks. Elmira dominated portions of the first game and scored five unanswered to win 5-1. The next night, Liam Freeborn scored twice in the third, including the game winner with 90 seconds to go in regulation as Port Huron earned a split. The Prowlers played the weekend without Evan Foley and Tucker Scantlebury due to injury and Mitch Jones due to suspension. They are third in the Continental at 17-13-4 with 53 points.

Watertown was also home last weekend and picked up one of a possible six points against Motor City. The first game was back and forth the whole way and Noah Doyle forced overtime with just over two minutes to go by tying the game at six. It got all the way to a shootout where Pavel Svintsov scored the only goal in the fourth round to give the Rockers the extra point. The next night, Joshua Tomasi gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead early in the second but Motor City scored three unanswered and five of the game's final six goals to win 6-3. Watertown continues to hold on to the final playoff spot in the Empire at 11-19-3 with 35 points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-1)

Jan. 12 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Wolves 1

Jan. 13 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 6, Wolves 2

Jan. 14 @ Port Huron: Wolves 5, Prowlers 3

LAST MEETING

Tate Leeson got the scoring started 27 seconds in and his team led the rest of the way en route to a 5-3 win to avoid being swept in the three-in-three. Leeson turned in a hat trick while Spencer Kozlowski stopped 26 of 27 shots after Josh Rosenzweig was pulled following the Prowlers' second goal early in the middle frame.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Austin Fetterly (F) - Fetterly scored three times and added an assist in two games last weekend against Elmira. He has found the scoresheet in 7 of his last 8 games including the last two matchups with the Wolves.

Wolves - Tate Lesson (F) - Leeson is riding a 10-game point streak that he began in the second game against the Prowlers last time they played. He scored a hat trick in the Wolves' win that weekend.

STAT CENTRAL

Liam Freeborn (PHP) is on an 11-game point streak, the longest by a Prowler this season...Austin Fetterly (PHP) is one assist away from 100 for his career...Watertown's Eloi Bouchard has started each of the team's last six games since returning from IR...The Wolves have lost four of their last five games with all four losses coming to teams ahead of them in the Empire and the win coming against the team below them (Elmira)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 9, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Feb. 10, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Saturday's game is CL Spirit night with a specialty jersey auction taking place after the game. Tickets to both contests are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

