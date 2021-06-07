River Riders Unable to Complete the Sweep in Bristol, Lose 9-4

Bristol, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders (2-2) lost to the Bristol State Liners (2-1) at Boyce Cox Field Sunday night in seven innings. Second baseman Reagan Guthrie (Regis) improved his OPS to 1.442 by going 2-2 with a walk and scoring a run.

Elizabethton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Designated hitter Logan Sanders (Pima) hit a lead-off single, and shortstop John Montes (UCF) hit a double to put runners at second and third. Sanders scored on a ground out by third baseman Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas), and Montes scored on centerfielder DJ Sullivan's (Florence-Darlington Tech) single.

The Bristol State Liners took the lead in the second inning and never relinquished after sending 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs in the process. Starter LHP Andy Quintana (St.Thomas) was unable to record an out in the second inning and gave up the first home run in State Liners' history to first baseman Ryan Wetzel. After facing six batters, he was replaced by RHP Luis Gonzalez (St.Thomas).

E-Town scored two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. After walking to first, left fielder Robert Bavon (Oklahoma State) stole second and third base during Guthrie's at-bat. An error by State Liner catcher Matthew Lucas (UNC Asheville) scored Bavon and put Guthrie at second. Montes' RBI single made the score 7-4 State Liners.

The State Liners responded in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored two runs on a wild pitch by RHP AJ O'Neal (Sacramento City) and a double by right fielder Jack Tomlinson, making the final score 9-4.

The River Riders have an off day Monday before returning to Elizabethton on Tuesday to host the Kingsport Axmen. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday at Northeast Community Ballpark. Fans can enjoy two-dollar tacos all game! Fans can listen to all Elizabethton River Riders games by going to https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live.

