Eze, Saxton Earn Opening-Week Honors

June 7, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today that Bluefield's Michael Eze and Greeneville's Will Saxton earned the season's first Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively.

Eze led the Ridge Runners' offensive attack in the first four games of the season, batting .647 (11-for-17) with two doubles, two triples, and six RBIs. The infielder opened the season with three hits and three RBIs against Kingsport before collecting five hits-including two triples-in Bluefield's home-opener against Greeneville. Eze, who just finished his freshman season at Georgetown University, leads the league in numerous statistical categories, including batting average, runs, total bases, and triples.

Saxton made two appearances this week, making his Appy League-debut on Opening Night. The left-hander tossed two hitless innings against Elizabethton, striking out five and walking one. Saxton, who plays collegiately for Florida International University, made his first start of the season on Sunday against Bluefield. He handed the Ridge Runners their first loss of the season, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out four while scattering two walks and two hits to earn the win. Saxton's nine total strikeouts are tied for the most in the league after the season's debut weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.