River Riders Take out Bluefield

July 26, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

The Elizabethton River Riders beat the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday, 9-5.

Elizabethton (16-25) jumped out to an early lead against Bluefield (19-22) after Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) doubled to score a run in the second inning.

Bluefield responded in the fourth on a Noah Smith (Illinois State) single, Bluefield's first hit of the game.

The River Riders scored four runs in the fifth to take back the lead. Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) hit his first home run of the season, a two-run home run, and Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort Wayne) hit a two-run homer. Hall Jr. finished the night with the one hit, two RBI, two runs scored and one walk.

Bluefield got one back in the sixth on a Smith double. He finished the night with the two hits and two RBI.

The River Riders added three more in the sixth. James Woody II (Grambling State) scored on a pickoff error and Torbett doubled. Woody II finished the night with one hit and one run scored.

Bluefield made it 8-3 in the eighth on an Armani Guzman (West Virginia) groundout to score Tre Keels (Miami University). Guzman had one of the better games for Bluefield, knocking in the one run, scoring another and drawing three walks.

The River Riders added an insurance run in their half of the eighth to stretch the lead back to six on a Torbett sacrifice fly. Torbett led the charge for Elizabethton with two hits, a run scored and five RBI.

Bluefield tried to rally in the ninth but could only put two runs across. Alex Marot (West Virginia) to score one and Sam Silas (Jacksonville State) doubled to score a second. Both runners were left in scoring position.

Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) got the win for the River Riders. He started and went six innings, allowing three hits, two runs, three walks and striking out eight. The River Riders also got two innings from Jacob Pointer (Roane State Community College) and one from Elijah Karney (New Orleans).

Wyatt Sisk (West Virginia Tech) received the loss for Bluefield. He pitched 4 2/3 innings as the starter, allowing four hits, three runs, three walks and striking out four.

The River Riders, although staying in their home ballpark, will be the road team for a series with the Bristol State Liners starting Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

