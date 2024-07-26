Appalachian League Announces Its 2024 Humanitarian of the Year Award Nominees

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the 10 nominees for its 2024 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The nominees for all 10 clubs are listed below:

Bluefield: Noah Smith - Illinois State

Bristol: Zach Neville - Miami (OH)

Burlington: Lee Trevino Jr. - Fresno State

Danville: Alex Conover - Oklahoma State

Elizabethton: Colin Sloan - Yale

Greeneville: Jamie Robertson - San Diego

Johnson City: Brandon Spano - Milligan

Kingsport: Tyree Jackson - Hudson Valley CC

Pulaski: Alex Altmann - Minnesota

Tri-State: Andrew Callaway - Delaware

