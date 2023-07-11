River Riders Take Down State Liners

July 11, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders ended a three-game losing streak on Monday night with a 9-3 victory over the Bristol State Liners.

The contest was scoreless after four innings before the State Liners broke through in the fifth. Bristol got three in the frame, with one on a Dalton Bargo double, one on a Jake Books single, and one on a wild pitch.

The lead for the State Liners would not last long, as the River Riders got five in the bottom half of the frame. One run scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, three on a double from Austen Jaslove, and one on a wild pitch.

Through five, it was 5-3, Elizabethton. E-Town would stretch its lead through the rest of the game, as it plated two in the sixth, one on a fielder's choice and one on a sacrifice fly. One more came home in the seventh, when Skylar King stole second base and the throw went into center field. King intended on staying at second, as the bag came out of the ground, but the ball went past the center fielder, allowing King to score on the play.

The River Riders added on one more in the eighth, when a Trey Fenderson single brought home Xavier Cintron, making the game 9-3.

The two squads will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, as first pitch of game one from Boyce Cox Field is set for 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 11, 2023

River Riders Take Down State Liners - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.