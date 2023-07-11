Flyboys Swept by First Place Doughboys

July 11, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys only had two hits as the Johnson City Doughboys picked up the game-winning run in the eighth inning to claim a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

Things started promising for Greeneville (14-18) as Johnson City (22-8) starter Justin Guiliano threw nine straight balls to start the game. Guiliano surrendered three first-inning runs (two earned) on one hit and two errors, and the Flyboys took a 3-0 lead.

The next eight innings did not go nearly as well for the Greeneville bats. Guiliano went on to pitch the next five innings without giving up a hit and recorded nine strikeouts. The only other base runner he allowed came in the sixth inning, when Joel Dragoo was hit by a pitch. This came after Guiliano retired 15 Flyboys in a row. Greeneville got one additional baserunner off Ty Cobb (2-1) with a single in the seventh inning.

Ethan Phillips started the game for Greeneville. Phillips allowed three third-inning runs on four hits and a walk. Colby Backus delivered the game-tying RBI single with two outs. Phillip's final line was five innings, five hits, three earned runs and eight strikeouts.

The game remained tied at three runs apiece until the eighth inning. Jack Pokorak reached on Cameron O'Banan (0-3) when Johnny Pilla committed an error at third base. A double and an intentional walk loaded the bases with one out. Cody Miller then delivered a sacrifice fly to give Johnson City its first lead of the game. Greeneville then went quietly in the final two innings.

There is a league wide off day tomorrow so Greeneville will be back in action next on Thursday in Elizabethton. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.