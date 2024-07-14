River Riders Take Down Axmen

July 14, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton won Saturday in the series opener to the Kingsport Axmen, 7-2.

Elizabethton (13-20) fell behind early against Kingsport (15-18) after Jet Gilliam (College of Southern Nevada) scored on a passed ball. Rodriguez finished with two hits, one RBI, two walks and a run scored.

The River Riders took the lead in the third inning when James Woody II (Grambling State) hit a two-run home run, his first of the season. He finished the night driving in two runs and scoring two runs.

The River Riders blew it open in the fourth on a Kade Huff (Grand Canyon) grand slam. Huff also finished with two runs scored and the team's leading hitter for the night.

Kingsport got one back in the sixth on a Tyler Myatt single (Walters State Community College).

The River Riders put on the finishing touches in the sixth on a Nick Hockemeyer (Purdue Fort Wayne) single.

Manning West (Walters State Community College) got the win for the River Riders. He pitched five innings, allowed three hits, one run (unearned), one walk and struck out six. The River Riders also got one inning each from Elijah Karney (New Orleans), Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State), Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College) and Myles Green (New Orleans).

Liam McCallum (Coppin State) was tabbed with the loss for Kingsport. He pitched five innings, allowed eight hits, six runs, one walk and struck out four. The Coal Cats also got three innings out of Burton Rawlings (Gardner-Webb) in relief. He allowed two hits, one run and struck out one.

Elizabethton finished with 10 hits and four errors. Kingsport finished with eight hits and no errors.

The River Riders wrap up their six-game homestand Sunday against the Axmen as they search for the sweep at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. in a seven inning game.

