River Riders Sweep Axmen

July 14, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton earned a victory on Sunday to sweep the Kingsport Axmen, 8-5, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Elizabethton (14-20) jumped out to an early lead against Kingsport (15-19) after Cadyn Karl (Kansas State) reached on an error scoring Adam Magpoc (Boston College) and Jayden Lobliner (San Diego) singled to score another run.

Kingsport tied the game in the third inning when Cal Sefcik (Indiana) singled. Sefcik finished the night with two hits, three RBIs and one walk.

The River Riders took the lead back in their half of the third after a Lobliner three-run home run. Lobliner finished the night with three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Kingsport tied the game again in the fifth inning after Sefcik and Riley Orr (Cleveland State Community College) walked and Thatcher Poteat (West Virginia Wesleyan) hit into a double play to score the equalizer.

The River Riders answered in their half of the fifth with three more runs to take the lead. Karl tripled, Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort Wayne) hit a sacrifice fly and Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) reached on an error to score Lobliner. Karl finished the night with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.

Johnny Montgomery (Niagara) earned the win for the River Riders. He pitched one inning in relief, allowed one hit, one earned run and walked two. The River Riders also got one inning from Jacob Pointer (Roane State Community College) and Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College) and 1 2/3 innings from Dane Bjron (Tennessee). Marcus Phillips (Tennessee) got the start for Elizabethton. He allowed four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two over two and one-third innings. Montgomery was also hit with a blown save.

JT Davis (Johnson County Community College) was tabbed with the loss for Kingsport. He pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowed three hits, two earned runs and one walk. The Axmen also got 1 1/3 innings out of Gavin Hasche (Boston College). Dylan Loy (Tennessee) started for the Axmen. He allowed five hits, three earned runs, one walk and eight strikeouts over four innings.

Elizabethton finished with eight hits and three errors. Kingsport finished with seven hits and two errors.

Up next, the River Riders will head back on the road for the first of a four-game road trip as they take on the Tri-State Coal Cats in Huntington, West Virginia on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

