River Riders Sweep Flyboys in Weekend Series

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders followed up a 2-0 win on Saturday with a 7-2 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday evening.

The scoring began on Sunday in the top of the first inning, when Trey Fenderson came home on a balk.

Elizabethton added on four more runs in the second, two on a double from Ethan Sitzman, one on a groundout by Matty Wright, and one on a base hit by Fenderson. It was 5-0 after two innings of play.

More insurance came in the fourth, when Brendan Jones hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Sitzman to score. Then Wright was plated on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 7-0.

The Flyboys then got one in the fourth and one in the fifth to cut the deficit to five, but that is as close as Greeneville got in this one.

After an off-day Monday, the River Riders will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Kingsport Axmen. First pitch from Hunter Wright Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

