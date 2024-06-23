River Riders Survive Late Doughboys Surge to Claim 5-3 Win

June 23, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Despite a three-run seventh inning from Johnson City, the River Riders held on for a 5-3 win Sunday.

Elizabethton starter Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) pitched five innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Second baseman Adam Magpoc (Boston College) finished 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Elizabethton (6-11) jumped out early against the Doughboys (9-8) after Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) hit a two-out single that scored Magpoc.

Murphy allowed two hits and no runs in five innings of work.

The River Riders added two more runs in the fifth inning after Jaxon Diamond (Murray State) singled and Adam Magpoc hit a sacrifice fly.

Elizabethton added a run in the sixth inning on a James Woody II (Grambling State) single and added another run after Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) reached on a force out that scored Colin Sloan (Yale).

Johnson City came to life in the seventh, however. Chase Bloomer (SIUE) singled and advanced to second on a fielding error, scoring two runs. Gunner Boree (Brown) also singled in the inning to score another run. The Doughboys brought the tying run to the plate twice in the seventh but were unable to get the job done.

Murphy got the win for Elizabethton, his first of the season. Tate Smith (Oklahoma State) was tabbed with the loss for Johnson City. He pitched four innings, allowed three hits, three runs, three walks and struck out seven.

The River Riders used three pitchers in the seven-inning game. After the start from Murphy, Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College) made his River Rider debut, pitching one inning. Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College) then pitched the seventh.

The Doughboys also used three pitchers throughout the night. After Smith started, Aiden Carter (Lincoln Memorial) pitched one inning, with Mason Dillow (Long Beach State) pitching the sixth and seventh.

Six different River Riders recorded a hit with five adding on an RBI. Kade Huff (Arizona) went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Diamond finished 1-for-4, Irizarry went 1-for-4, Woody went 1-for-3 and Collins finished 1-for-2 with a walk and also scored a run. Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort-Wayne) finished 0-for-3 but drew a walk and scored a run.

For Johnson City, Boree went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Will Epstein (VCU) went 2-for-2 and scored a run. Bloomer finished 1-for-4, scoring a run and picked up an RBI. Braden Spano (Milligan) went 1-for-3 and Tommy Sheridan (Canisius) went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and scored a run.

Elizabethton finished the night with six hits and one error. Johnson City finished with six hits and no errors.

Up next, the River Riders continue their six-game road trip in Bluefield on Tuesday for their first series against the Ridge Runners. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.