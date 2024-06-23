River Riders Fall to Doughboys in Series Opener

The River Riders fell to Johnson City on the road, 12-3.

Elizabethton starter Spencer Atkins (Akron) pitched 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Third baseman Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) finished with two hits and one RBI.

Elizabethton (5-11) jumped out early against the Johnson City Doughboys (9-7) after Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) singled, Irizarry singled and Brady Picarelli (Missouri) singled. The River Riders scored three runs on five hits in the first inning.

Atkins allowed seven hits and seven runs over 3 1/3 innings.

Johnson City answered in the second inning after Austin Lemon (Oklahoma State) grounded out and Braden Spano (Milligan) hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Doughboys batted around in the fourth inning and scored four more runs to take the lead. Spano doubled, Will Epstein (VCU) singled, Chase Bloomer (SIUE) singled and Epstein scored on a Kyler Proctor (Oklahoma State) strikeout.

In the seventh, Spano doubled again, bringing in two more runs. The Doughboys added three more in the eighth on a Carson Kerce (Georgia Tech) single and another Lemon single.

Owen Slater (Missouri State) got the win for Johnson City. He pitched five innings, allowed eight hits and three runs, walked two, and struck out five. Atkins was tabbed with the loss.

The River Riders threw five pitchers throughout the night. After the start from Atkins, Dane Bjorn (Tennessee) pitched the final two-thirds of the fourth. Evan Saulys (Siena) followed and pitched two innings. Spencer Powell (University of Virginia-Wise) made his River Rider debut, pitching one inning. Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) pitched the eighth.

The Doughboys used four pitchers throughout the night. After Slater started, Andrew McCormick (Jacksonville State) pitched two innings, Brooks Chamberlin (Presbyterian) pitched the eighth, and Bryce McCain (Oklahoma State) pitched the ninth.

At the plate for the River Riders, Irizarry went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Waldrop went 1-for-5 with one RBI and scored a run. Picarelli went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Jaxon Diamond (Murray State) went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run and Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) went 1-for-5 and scored a run.

For Johnson City, Spano went 3-for-4 with five RBI and scored two runs. Lemon went 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored a run. Christian Toledo (Allegany College of Maryland) finished 2-for-4 with one walk and scored three runs. Bloomer, Kerce and Epstein each finished with one RBI. Every batter for Johnson City recorded a hit.

Elizabethton finished the night with nine hits and no errors. Johnson City finished with 13 hits and one error.

The River Riders and Doughboys meet again at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday for a seven-inning series finale. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

