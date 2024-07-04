River Riders Snap Three-Game Skid with Win over Axmen

July 4, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders picked up a big win over the Kingsport Axmen, 4-3, to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday.

Elizabethton (9-15) jumped out to an early lead against Kingsport (14-10) after Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort Wayne) hit a two-run homer in the third inning.

Kingsport then took the lead in the third inning when Mason Swinney (Alabama) hit a sacrifice fly, Cal Sefcik (Indiana) picked up an RBI on a groundout and Charlie Rogan (George Washington) singled.

The River Riders answered in the seventh thanks to a Hall Jr. double and a Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) single. Hall Jr. finished the night with three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored.

The Axmen put the tying run at second base in the ninth but could not bring in Brandon Phillips (Charleston Southern) after drawing a one-out walk.

Tyree Jackson (Hudson Valley Community College) was Kingsport's top hitter and finished with two hits and one run scored.

Jacob Pointer (Roane State Community College) got the win for the River Riders. He pitched one inning in relief, allowed one walk and struck out one. The River Riders also saw two innings of relief from Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College), one inning from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College) and five innings from starter Nash Bingham (University of Virginia at Wise). Bingham struck out six and allowed two earned runs. Novotny was given credit for the hold and Rogers got his first save of the season.

Kaleb Townsend (Johnson University) was tabbed with the loss for Kingsport. He tossed 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowed two base hits, two runs, walked two and struck out one. The Axmen also got two innings out of Logan Bryson (Cleveland State Community College), 2/3 of an inning from Nick Bruno (UNC Asheville) one frame from Gavin Hasche (Boston College) and four innings out of starter Drew Hoover (East Tennessee State). Hoover allowed three knocks, two runs, issued four free passes and struck out three. Townsend was hit with a blown save.

Elizabethton finished with six hits and one error. Kingsport had six knocks and no errors.

Up next, the River Riders and the Axmen will meet back in Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

