Pitching Leads The Way For River Riders Against Axmen

July 4, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton's pitching led the way against Kingsport on Thursday, allowing just one hit in a 7-1 win for the River Riders.

Elizabethton (10-15) jumped out to an early lead against Kingsport (14-11) after a Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) grand slam in the first inning. The River Riders made it 5-0 after Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) scored on an error.

Waldrop was the top hitter for the River Riders, finishing with two hits and four RBI.

The River Riders added two more runs in the fourth inning. Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) doubled and Colin Sloan (Yale) singled. Torbett finished the night with two hits and scored two runs.

Kingsport got their first and only hit of the game in the fifth inning on a Cal Sefcik (Indiana) double. He later scored on a groundout from Charlie Rogan (George Washington).

Spencer Powell (University of Virginia at Wise) won the game for the River Riders, pitching four perfect innings as the starter and striking out four. The River Riders also saw three innings of relief from Elijah Karney (New Orleans) and one inning each from Carson Caudill (Purdue Fort Wayne) and Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland). River Rider pitching struck out eight batters and allowed one baserunner for the entire game.

Aiden Milburn (VCU) was tabbed with the loss for Kingsport. He pitched one inning as the starter, allowing four earned runs, two hits, three walks and struck out two. The Axmen also got three innings out of JT Davis (Johnson County Community College), along with two innings from Eric Enerlich (Cleveland State Community College) and Trey Maples (Weatherford College). Axmen pitching struck out 11 batters throughout the night.

Elizabethton finished with nine hits and no errors. Kingsport finished with one hit and one error.

The River Riders and the Axmen will meet back in Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark to round out the series on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

July 4, 2024

