River Riders Let One Get Away Late vs. Doughboys

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders fell at home to the Appalachian League West Champion Johnson City Doughboys on Saturday night, 9-2.

The scoring began in the first, when a fielder's choice off the bat of Hunter Porter gave the River Riders a 1-0 lead. That would hold for multiple innings, as starters Spencer Atkins and Trevor Hanselman traded zeros until the fifth.

The Doughboys tied the game in that frame as a passed ball brought home Caleb Berry. The next inning, Amman Dewberry hit a two-run triple to center field to give Johnson City its first lead of the game. E-Town got one of those runs back in its half of the frame on a sacrifice fly, making it 3-2 after six innings in the books.

The ballgame started to get away from the River Riders in the eighth as an RBI double from Berry made it 4-2 before the Doughboys put up a five-spot in the ninth. It was a run-scoring single by Cam King, a two-run double by Dewberry, and a two-run double for Danny Infante that put the game away for J.C.

Up next, the two squads will meet one more time on Sunday, as first pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is set for 5 p.m.

