Flyboys Take Down River Turtles as Boyle Stays Red-Hot

July 22, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - The Greeneville Flyboys beat the Pulaski River Turtles, 7-4, on Saturday night.

The starting pitchers were Jack Dyke (3-2) and Fenix DiGiacomo (0-1), and both were rolling as a thunderstorm rolled in and sent the game into a rain delay in the third inning with the River Turtles (10-26) leading, 1-0.

Following the delay, both pitchers came back out. It was a feast and a famine and Dyke feasted. The Northwestern pitcher went on to pitch seven innings of two-run (one earned) ball. He walked two and struck out five on the night.

DiGiacomo ran into trouble in the fourth. He allowed two singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly before being pulled from the game due to injury. Colby Collins followed him and gave up RBIs to Austin Bode and Solen Munson as Greeneville batted around in the inning and scored five times to make it 5-1.

Tyler Cerny had two more hits in the game and now has a multi-hit game in six straight starts. He went 2-for-6 with two runs scored.

Gavyn Boyle led off the ninth inning with his four-game home run streak on the line. He did not disappoint as he hit a 409-foot opposite field home run with an exit velocity of 105 mph. His nine home runs on the season are now tied with Deniel Ortiz of Kingsport for the league lead.

Kaden Martin came on as a pitcher in the last two innings and got the final six outs for Greeneville. He allowed two unearned runs.

Greeneville will play its final game in Pulaski tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Seven-Inning Sunday. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.