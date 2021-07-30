River Riders-Flyboys Game Canceled Due to COVID-19
July 30, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, tonight's game between the Elizabethton River Riders and the Greeneville Flyboys has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The two teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.
The contest will not be rescheduled. Elizabethton and Greeneville will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.
