River Riders Fall to Doughboys

June 28, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders dropped the series finale to the Johnson City Doughboys on a walk-off sacrifice fly on Friday, 6-5.

Elizabethton (8-13) played with the lead for the first five innings against Johnson City (11-9) after the River Riders scored five runs in the first inning. Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) hit a sacrifice fly, Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) singled, Colin Sloan (Yale) doubled to score two and James Woody II (Grambling State) singled.

Sloan picked up three hits and two RBIs in Friday night's contest.

Johnson City got a run back after Gunner Boree (Brown) hit a home run in the first inning.

The Doughboys added another run in the fourth inning on a Braden Spano (Milligan) double. Boree reached on an error in the fifth inning to bring home another run. Boree finished the night with two hits and one RBI.

The Doughboys tied the game in the sixth inning after Chase Bloomer (SIUE) reached on a fielding error. He finished with one hit and scored two runs.

Johnson City walked it off on a sacrifice fly by Spano in the ninth. He finished with one hit and two RBIs.

Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowed one hit, one run, walked two and struck out two. Elijah Karney (New Orleans) was hit with the blown save. He pitched two innings in relief, struck out four batters and allowed two runs (none earned). Starter Spencer Atkins (Akron) pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out three.

Griffin Howell (Northern Kentucky) got the win for Johnson City. He pitched the ninth inning and did not allow a baserunner. The Doughboys got five innings out of starter Felix Morin (Canisius), one and two-thirds innings from Ryan Smith (Walters State Community College) and one and one-third innings from Bryce McCain (Oklahoma State).

Elizabethton finished with eight hits and two errors. Johnson City finished with six hits and no errors.

The River Riders return home on Saturday with a series against the Greeneville Flyboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Appalachian League Stories from June 28, 2024

