River Riders Bring Down Doughboys, 10-8

June 28, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - A seven-run sixth inning was the difference in the River Riders' win over the Johnson City Doughboys on Thursday, 10-8.

Elizabethton (8-12) fell behind in the first inning against Johnson City (10-9) after the Doughboys struck for three runs. Kyler Proctor (Oklahoma State) tripled, while Braden Spano (Milligan) singled and Austin Lemon (Oklahoma State) singled. The River Riders got one run back on a Kade Huff (Arizona) single in the second.

Johnson City responded with another run in the fifth inning on a Carson Kerce (Georgia Tech) single.

The River Riders batted around in the sixth inning to take their first lead. Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) hit a sacrifice fly; Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) crushed a three-run homer, Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) singled and Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) singled to score two more runs and advanced to third on a throwing error.

The River Riders added another run in the seventh on a Waldrop triple. He drove in four runs on two hits for the night.

The Doughboys struck back in the seventh with three runs. Proctor singled, Kerce reached on a fielding error and Spano grounded out. Proctor knocked in two runs and scored his third run of the game on the Spano groundout. Spano drove in two runs in the game.

The River Riders answered in the eighth on a Brady Picarelli (Missouri) groundout. Picarelli finished the night with the lone RBI and a walk and scored two runs.

The Doughboys got one run back in the ninth as Kerce drove in a run.

