River Riders Drop Series Opener in Burlington to Sock Puppets

July 28, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - After playing spoiler the previous night to the Otterbots, the Elizabethton River Riders were unable to keep up the momentum on Friday night in a 7-1 loss to the Burlington Sock Puppets.

The Sock Puppets started the scoring in the first, when Luke Leto singled home Kenny Mallory, Jr., making it 1-0 in the very early going. However, that did not last long, as in the top of the second, the River Riders tied it with an RBI groundout by Keaton Cottam.

Burlington then took the lead for good in their half of the frame, as they put up a three- spot in the second. Joshua Campos hit an RBI double to plate Tommy Walker, James Broderick singled to score Campos, and Broderick came home in the frame thanks to an Elizabethton wild pitch.

They added on three more insurance runs in the fifth, when Leto stole a run on a first- and-third double steal before Walker hit an RBI groundout and Broderick had an run-scoring double, extending the lead to 7-1, where it would stay.

The two teams will meet one more time this season on Saturday night, as game two of the two-game set is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

