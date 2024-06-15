River Riders Drop Series Finale Against Otterbots

The River Riders split their series against the Otterbots, falling in the finale, 3-1, in Danville.

Elizabethton starter Nash Bingham (University of Virginia-Wise) pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk. He did not allow a hit. Center fielder Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) finished with one walk and scored the lone run for Elizabethton.

Elizabethton (3-6) and the Otterbots (4-4) were scoreless after five innings. Adam Magpoc's (Boston College) single in the first inning was the only hit through the game's first five innings.

Danville broke the tie in the sixth with their first hits of the game, scoring two runs on three hits. Tanner McCammon (Elon) singled up the middle to score both runs.

Danville added another run in the eighth off an Alex Conover (Cowley Community College) single to right field.

The River Riders got a run back in the top of the ninth after Colin Sloan (Yale) reached on an error that scored Collins. The River Riders left runners on first and third to end the game.

Ty Lawson (UNC Wilmington) got the win for the Otterbots. He pitched two innings in relief, allowed only one hit, struck out one and did not allow a run. Adam Arther (Kansas State) was tabbed with the loss for Elizabethton. He pitched four innings in relief, allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks to go with two strikeouts.

After Bingham started and Arther went the next four innings on the mound, the River Riders also got two innings from Evan Saulys (Siena). He allowed one hit, one earned run, three walks and struck out three.

Danville threw five pitchers in the win. Kyle Lewis (Marymount) started for the Otterbots, pitching three innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. He did not allow a run. The Otterbots also got two innings from Maison Martinez (VCU), Lawson's two innings, one inning from Mason Hatcher (Radford) and one inning from Kobie Cushing (Lenoir-Rhyne University). Hatcher was given credit for the hold with Cushing getting the save in the ninth.

At the plate for the River Riders, Magpoc went 1-for-4 with a single in the first inning. Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) went 1-for-4 with a single. Carlos Irizarry (Penn State-Harrisburg) went 0-for-3 but reached on an error in the third inning, and Sloan went 0-for-4, reaching on an error in the ninth. Collins finished 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run.

For Danville, McCammon went 1-for-1 with two RBI and three walks. Conover went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Micah Dean (Kansas State) and Carrington Aaron (Virginia Tech) both finished 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Elizabethton finished the night with two hits and no errors. Danville finished with four hits and two errors.

The River Riders continue their road trip, heading to Burlington for a rematch against the Sock Puppets on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

