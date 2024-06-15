Doughboys Use Stellar Pitching to Defeat Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - It was all business as the Doughboys beat Bristol, 6-3, in a speedy ballgame Saturday night.

The game started off in a pitchers' duel, with both sides not budging one bit for the first two innings.

The Doughboys broke through first, batting in the top half of the third inning, as the away team. An error scored the first run. Noah Rabin would add on a pair with an RBI single, giving the Doughboys a 3-0 lead that would stand for a while.

Felix Morin shined for the Doughboys and threw into the seventh inning, not allowing a single runner to reach scoring position.

The Doughboys would add on a run with Christian Toledo bringing home a runner with a single to right, opening it up to 4-0 in favor of Johnson City.

Bristol would break through for the first time all night in the sixth, using a leadoff double and a sacrifice fly to cut into the Doughboys' lead.

Johnson City and Bristol then played a game of answering the call in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, as the two teams scored one run apiece in all three frames.

The score was 6-3 going into the ninth, and Bryce McCain would come in to shut things down in the bottom half of the inning to finish things off.

The game took a brisk two hours and 26 minutes to complete, marking the fastest game of the season so far for Johnson City.

The win moved the Doughboys to 4-6 on the season. Johnson City will now look to sweep on Sunday.

