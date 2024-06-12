River Riders Drop Second Game to Burlington

June 12, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders lost the series finale at home to Burlington, 6-4.

Elizabethton starter Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) pitched four innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Center fielder Jaxon Diamond (Columbia State Community College) finished with three hits and one RBI.

Elizabethton (2-5) fell behind early against the Burlington Sock Puppets (3-4) after Tyler Albright (Duke) singled and scored on a fielding error in the first. The River Riders answered in the first inning with an RBI single from Diamond.

Burlington took a 2-1 lead in the third off of an Albright home run to right field. The River Riders answered again and took the lead in the third. Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) scored on a wild pitch and Kade Huff (Arizona) singled.

In four innings for Murphy, he allowed one earned run on five hits.

Elizabethton added another run in the fourth off of an Austin Hartsell (Boston College) single that scored Trent Rice (Oakland).

Burlington answered in the fifth with two runs to tie the game again. Koby Kropf (South Carolina Upstate) doubled down the right field line to score Lee Trevino Jr. (Fresno State) and Albright. They took the lead in the sixth inning, with Albright scoring on a passed ball and a double from Bromley Thornton (UNC Wilmington), who scored Brody Block (Reedley College).

Johnny Joseph (Queens University of Charlotte) got the win for Burlington. He pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, struck out two, allowed two walks and no hits. Evan Saulys (Siena) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders after pitching one inning, allowing one hit, one earned run, two walks, and striking out two.

Aside from Murphy and Saulys, the River Riders got two innings from Brandon Haston (Jackson State) and Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State).

Cooper Allen (UNC Wilmington) started for Burlington, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out seven. The Sock Puppets also got 1 1/3 innings from Payton Messer (Central Missouri), Joseph's 1 1/3, and 2 2/3 innings from Ty Panariello (Stony Brook). Panariello was credited with his first save of the season.

At the plate for the River Riders, Diamond went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Lobliner went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored a run. Rice went 1-for-3 with two walks and four stolen bases and Colin Sloan (Yale) went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored a run.

For Burlington, Albright went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk and scored four runs. Kropf went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two walks and Garrett Garfield (Reedley College) went 2-for-3 and two walks.

Elizabethton finished the night with nine hits and five errors. Burlington finished with 11 hits and two errors.

The River Riders will begin a four-game road trip on Thursday against the Danville Otterbots. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

