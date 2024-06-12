Doughboys Use Longball to Propel Johnson City to a Win Over Bluefield

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Early and often would be the name of the game Wednesday, as the Doughboys would use a pair of three-run innings to defeat Bluefield 9-7.

The Doughboys would go with a pair of ETSU arms, starting with Jace Hyde, who would settle in quickly.

Bluefield would strike first in the second, using a triple to bring home a two-out run.

In the third, Johnson City would answer in a big way, as Noah Rabin and Christian Toledo would bring in a run each, giving the Doughboys their first lead of the night.

The teams would go back and forth, with Bluefield scoring another one in the fourth to retie the game.

The fifth would be used for separation for the Doughboys, with the league's leading hitter, Gunner Boree, homering for the second time this season, making it 5-2 in favor of the Doughboys.

Bluefield got one back in the sixth before another three-run inning for the Doughboys in the seventh. The long ball was again utilized, with Christian Toledo going yard to left and opening up a six-run Johnson City lead.

Bluefield wouldn't go down easy, striking fear into the 3,934 in attendance in Johnson City. The Ridge Runners would send nine to the plate in the eighth, scoring four, before Johnson City's Griffin Howell shut things down with the tying run on third.

Kyler Proctor brought in an insurance run for the Doughboys, but that proved to be enough, as Griffin Howell spun a perfect ninth to close things out.

The win, 9-7, is the first at home for the Doughboys in 2024 and moves the team to 2-5 on the season.

Johnson City will welcome in Kingsport on Thursday for the start of a two-game series.

