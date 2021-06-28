River Riders Defeat Otterbots 12-1 to Split the Weekend Series

June 28, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







DANVILLE, VA - The Elizabethton River Riders defeated the Otterbots 12-1 on Sunday at American Legion 325 Field in Danville. The River Riders (11-10) went 5-1 overall on the week-long road trip.

The Otterbots (10-11) scored one unearned run in the bottom of the first. Designated hitter Noah Bailey (South Alabama) scored Bobby Whalen (Indiana) on a single to center field.

In the top of the third, the River Riders scored two runs to take the lead. Shortstop Marcus Brown (Oklahoma State University) singled to score right fielder Mario Zabala (Florida International) from second. Left fielder Sam Thompson (TCU) singled to score Brown from second with one out.

E-Town added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Second baseman John Montes hit a solo home run (2) to right field with one out. Catcher Chase Adkison (OSU) singled to score Zabala from second.

River Rider starter RHP Alex Brewer (Lincoln Memorial) threw four innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three strikeouts.

Elizabethton scored a franchise-high eight runs in the top of the sixth and sent 12 batters to the plate. Thompson (TCU) hit a three-run home run (2) to score shortstop Marcus Brown (OSU) and Adkison. TCU teammate Garrison Berkley hit his first home run of the season, scoring first baseman Robin Fernandez (St. Thomas) and third baseman Reagan Guthrie (Regis).

In his second at-bat of the inning, Adkison singled to score Montes and center fielder Logan Sanders (Pima). Adkison, in nine games played, has three games with three hits and multiple RBI.

The River Riders will return to Elizabethton next week with a four-game homestand at home starting Tuesday against the Johnson City Doughboys. First pitch is at 7. You can watch/listen to River Riders games with the links below. https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 28, 2021

River Riders Defeat Otterbots 12-1 to Split the Weekend Series - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.