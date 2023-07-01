River Riders at State Liners Postponed Due to Weather; Makeup Set for July 11

BRISTOL, Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders at Bristol State Liners game set for Saturday evening has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up on July 11 from Boyce Cox Field as part of a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

The River Riders will be back in action on Sunday against the State Liners at 5 p.m. from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

