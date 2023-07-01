Offensive Explosion Nets Kingsport A Win Over Flyboys

July 1, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- If you thought yesterday's thriller was all that would be had in this series, you would be wrong. Kingsport took advantage of multiple walks and errors given up, as well as timely hits in between, to down the Greeneville Flyboys 16-9 at Pioneer Park on Friday.

Kingsport (10-12) immediately jumped on the board in the first with a three spot as Mike Mancini and Ryan Miller both were hit by a pitch and came around to score on singles by Shea McGahan and Corbin Shaw. McGahan later scored on a single by Carson Queck.

Greeneville (10-12) scored their first run in the third as Johnny Pilla doubled home Solen Munson to make it 3-1.

Kingsport scored two runs in the fifth, one on a Greeneville fielding error, and the other on another RBI single by McGahan. The Axmen tacked another on in the sixth after a pair of Greeneville fielding errors, making it 6-1 Kingsport.

But the Flyboys battled back. Saborn Campbell doubled to lead off the sixth and came around to score on a Tyler Cerny single. The next batter, Joel Dragoo, also singled. Up to the plate stepped Gavyn Boyle, who unleashed on a three run shot over the right field wall, knocking the Kingsport starter, Jake Timbes out of the game, making it 6-5 Axmen.

Kingsport then answered with a four spot of their own in the seventh. After six consecutive walks brought home three runs for Kingsport and a run scored on a double play, Kingsport went back up by five.

Greeneville again brought it to a one-run ballgame in the bottom half as Cerny plated two more with an RBI single and Ray Ortiz plated two on an RBI single himself. At this point in the contest, Kingsport led 10-9.

Shea McGahan plated another run for Kingsport with a sacrifice fly in the eighth as Kingsport then poured it on Greeneville in the ninth plating five more runs on four more hits and another Flyboys error, bringing the score to 16-9.

Timbes secured the win for Kingsport, despite allowing the homerun. For Greeneville, starter Jack Dyke was saddled with the loss. Ricky Reeth picked up his first save, a six-out save, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Kingsport is on the road to Pulaski to take on the River Turtles on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2023

Offensive Explosion Nets Kingsport A Win Over Flyboys - Kingsport Axmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.