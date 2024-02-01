River Dragons Welcome Back Duncan, Loan Croop to Macon

February 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons welcome back a familiar face in defenseman Brody Duncan and also announce that forward Jay Croop has been loaned to Macon of the SPHL for the team's game on Thursday night.

Duncan, 29, last saw time in Columbus in the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 21 games during the regular season with five assists and three playoff games as well as the River Dragons went on to win the Ignite Cup. The 5-11, 176-pound blueliner won a championship again the following season, this time with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He began this season with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen, appearing in 28 games with two goals and four assists for six points.

Croop heads to Macon after hitting major career milestones recently, appearing in his 300th FPHL game and scoring his 100th FPHL and professional goal on January 27 against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. He will play for the Mayhem in tonight's game against the Birmingham Bulls.

The River Dragons return to action on Friday night at 7:35 pm when they host the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.