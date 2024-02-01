River Sharks Trade Gullo to Rockers

Elmira, NY - At the request of Nick Gullo and in working with his agent, Nick Graham the Elmira River Sharks have agreed to a trade with the Motor City Rockers. It has always been the policy of Mr. Kirnan with whatever team he has been involved with to try to accommodate his players whenever they request to be traded. Nick was a former player of Mr. Kirnan with his Syracuse Stars when Nick was a junior hockey player.

The River Sharks never had the advantage of participating in an expansion draft and therefore now look to go with younger players moving forward to build a more competitive team for the 2024-2025 season.

The River Sharks thank Nick for his contributions to the team and wish him the best moving forward.

