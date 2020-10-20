River Dragons Trade Clouston to Mentor for Future Considerations

October 20, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus River Dragons defenseman Vaughn Clouston

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons defenseman Vaughn Clouston(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a trade sending defenseman Vaughn Clouston to the Mentor Ice Breakers for future considerations.

The Michigan native will be starting his second stint in Mentor after previously playing there before a 4-player trade saw him arrive in Columbus last season.

The River Dragons thank Clouston for his time in Columbus where he was a key contributor on our blue line in 2019-20, appearing in 24 games and registering 14 points (2G-12A) with a +14 rating.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.