River Dragons Announce Season Update

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have an update regarding the 2020-21 season.

Yesterday, the FPHL dropped some exciting news that a tentative start date has been selected to start play this season. That day as it stands right now is Friday, December 18th.

The league's press release also included news that both the Motor City Rockers and Delaware Thunder will elect to go dormant for the 20-21 season and rejoin in 21-22 along with the team in Bloomington, Illinois that was slated to start in 20-21.

A dispersal draft will be conducted later this week for players of dormant teams to play on loan in the league for this year only.

With the news about the start date, the River Dragons are revealing new tentative dates for acquiring single game tickets this season for both general public and Inside Edge Club members. Our new pre-sale dates (tentative) for Inside Edge Club members will be from December 1-15 and general public will go on sale December 16th. Anyone can join the Inside Edge Club for exclusive enhancements like pre-sale windows this season and can utilize their membership to start an account for 2021-22 season tickets.

The FPHL's 2020-21 playing schedule will be released before any pre-sale window takes place this season.

The Columbus River Dragons are excited to get on the ice in 20-21 and will be announcing not one but TWO new player signings this week to start the process of shaping the roster for our second season on the ice!

