River Dragons Submit Initial Roster Ahead of 21-22 Season

Columbus, GA - In line with the Federal Prospects Hockey League season starting this weekend, the Columbus River Dragons have set their initial roster for the 2021-22 campaign today.

However, considering that the River Dragons season doesn't start until November 5th in Port Huron, the "opening night" roster is still being formed as the team gets ready to conclude closed training camp this weekend.

The initial roster deadline league-wide sets each team's players into categories of; Active Roster, Taxi Squad, Loan, or League Suspension.

This season the FPHL permits 18 active players on the roster plus a maximum of three taxi squad players who can rotate into the active roster, an unlimited amount of player movement loans (to other leagues like the SPHL, ECHL, Europe etc.) and a league suspension list of nine players maximum. The league suspension list is for any and all reasons a player with their rights tied to an FPHL organization does not report to the team, be it for retirement, contract holdouts, etc.

Because of the later start to the season for Columbus, the River Dragons are still determining their team as camp is still being held. Because of this the River Dragons "initial roster" is set at 13 players for the deadline. The team will update fans and media alike as roster moves and cuts are made to create the final roster of 18 (plus three taxi squad as desired by the organization) to take the ice on November 5th.

Additionally, the River Dragons have placed 19 players on the loan list and nine players on league suspension. Of those on league suspension, Chase Fallis an Nate O'Brien have communicated to the team their intention to retire. Vojtech Zemlicka and Jake Howie have retired and taken up coaching positions in the SPHL and NAHL respectively. Jake Schultz is expecting his first child in the near future and has taken time away from hockey for the time being to address his growing family.

CRD Initial Roster

Player Position Previous Team

Anderson, Dalton F Adrian College (ACHA, 20-21)

Bersani, Hunter F Columbus River Dragons (FPHL, 20-21)

Daae, Austin F Columbus River Dragons (FPHL, 20-21)

Finch, Trevor F Oklahoma (ACHA, 21-22)

Huss, Jake F Anna Maria College (NCAA DIII, 18-19)

Pietrantonio, Josh F Columbus River Dragons (FPHL, 20-21)

Williamson, Jagger F Columbus River Dragons (FPHL, 19-20)

Doyle, Noah D Bradford (GMHL, 20-21)

Pinkowski, Richie D Birmingham (SPHL, 21-22)

Plourde, Danny D Pensacola (SPHL, 21-22)

Sargis, Zach D Danville Dashers (FPHL, 19-20)

Kuhn, Sean G Nazareth College (NCAA DIII, 19-20)

Rutledge, Jared G Columbus River Dragons (FPHL, 20-21)

CRD Loan List

Player Position Loaned Team (League)

Armstrong, Levi F Peoria (SPHL)

Bondarenko, Ivan F Wichita (ECHL)

Croop, Jay F Quad City (SPHL)

Ekk, Viktor F Humo Tashkent (Russia)

Fries, Connor F Quad City (SPHL)

Graham, MJ F Pensacola (SPHL)

Hayes, CJ F Birmingham (SPHL)

Liarakos, Yianni F Birmingham (SPHL)

Sargis, Gehrett F Utah (ECHL)

Asselin, Davide D Pensacola (SPHL)

Duncan, Brody D Birmingham (SPHL)

Ensor, Seth D Pensacola (SPHL)

Girard, Alexis D Fayetteville (SPHL)

Kugler, Preston D Pensacola (SPHL)

O'Dea, Matt D Roanoke (SPHL)

Ozolinsh, Edgars D HS Riga (Latvia)

Regala, Ricky D LKH Lodz (Poland)

Trumbley, Wyatt D Tulsa (ECHL)

Stewart, Hayden G Birmingham (SPHL)

CRD League Suspension List

Player Position

DiNicola, Nick F

Fallis, Chase F

Pigozzi, Ray F

Howie, Jake D

O'Brien, Nate D

Schultz, Jake D

Walters, JT D

Yarwood, Cameron D

Zemlicka, Vojtech D

The River Dragons start up the 2021-22 season on November 5th against the Port Huron Prowlers! To stay up to date on everything River Dragons be sure to follow the team on social media (@C_RiverDragons) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

