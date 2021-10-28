Prowlers Season Preview

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Prowlers are coming into this season with high expectations, and head coach and gm Matt Graham believe they have complied one of the best rosters in the FPHL.

Important players to look out for this season are the assistant coach and gm defensemen, Alex Johnson. Johnson provides a veteran presence on the d-line that will provide outstanding leadership for the younger players on the team.

Leading goal scorer Dalton Jay returns for another season with the Prowlers. Jay tallied 17 goals last year in the Covid shortened season. Jay will provide critical leadership amongst the forward group, and expect him to have another big year this season. Jay will also be one of the alternate captains for the upcoming season.

Mo Levac is a crucial newcomer this season who provides valuable experience, having played many years in this league and even playing as high as the ECHL. Levac will be a key leader on this team, and his passing ability will create excellent goal-scoring opportunities for his linemates this season. Levac will be one of the other alternate captains for the season.

Austin Fetterly has played for the Prowlers the past five seasons and is a crucial leader in the locker room. His ability to play both forward and defense will be a massive boost to the team. Look for Fetterly to have another excellent season for the Prowlers. Fetterly will be our third alternate captain for the season.

Captain Dustin Henning is back for another season with the Prowlers and will be a vital member of the D-line this season. He provides a stabilizing presence on the blue line and will have a considerable impact both offensively and defensively. Expect Henning to have a tremendous season this year.

Back between the pipes is veteran netminder Corey Simons. Simons has been a rock in the net for the Prowlers the past few seasons putting up high save percentages every season he has been here. When Simons is in the net, you will feel very confident in front of him, knowing he's got your back.

Another key returner for this season is Justin Portillo. Portillo has spent the past three seasons with the Prowlers and provides another offensive threat for this team. Look for Portillo to have another impactful season for the Prowlers this year.

Some key new players to look out for this year are Stavros Solis, who has played in the FPHL before with Danbury and will provide a jolt to the offensively. Quentin Roseboom is another new player who will offer a fantastic two-way game on the defense for the Prowlers this year.

Cade Lambdin is another newcomer who will be a great new addition to the forward group this season. Isaiah Crawford is another new forward who will be a great new addition to the team. Lastly, look out for goaltender Greg Harney to help make for one of the better goaltending tandems in the league this season.

The Prowlers are ready to get the season off and running, and their goal is to bring another Commissioners Cup to Port Huron at the end of the season. The season kicks off this weekend with our first series in Danbury, and then our first home series is next weekend on the 5th and 6th against the Columbus River Dragons.

We can't wait to have all of the fans back in the stands next weekend.

The players traveling to Danbury with us are:

GOALIES:

Cory Simons #1

Greg Harney #33

DEFENSE:

Alex Johnson #25

Austin Fetterly #19

Nick Manzo #24

Dustin Henning #84

Quentin Roseboom #77

Chris Alston #23

FORWARDS:

Matt Graham #51

Mo Levac #94

Dalton Jay #92

Cade Lambdin #6

Stavros Soilis #27

Justin Portillo #91

Zach Fresura #14

Isaiah Crawford #62

Caleb Williams #18

