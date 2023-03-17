River Dragons Strike St. Patrick's Day Gold with 5-3 Win Over Sea Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-3 on a pair of goals by Jacob Kelly and Jay Croop's 200th pro point.

With the game tied at one after one period of play, Adam Vannelli put the River Dragons (34-8-4) ahead just 1:10 into the second period, following his own rebound for a goal from the slot. After Mississippi responded to tie the game back up at two, Kelly scored his second of the game on a beautiful effort, cutting in from the left wing with a toe drag around the defenseman before tucking a backhander home through the legs of Sea Wolves (14-27-4) goaltender Anthony D'Aluisio. The goal marks Kelly's team-leading 36th of the season and moves him back into third place in the FPHL goal scoring race.

In the third period, Jay Croop scored a power play goal for his 200th pro and FPHL point, the eventual game winner. Cody Wickline wrapped the scoring with a power play goal of his own at 14:16 of the third period.

Breandan Colgan recorded his 18th win of the season with 26 saves on the night.

The same two teams are back in action tomorrow night at 7:30 pm, with the Legends of Columbus Hockey alumni game facing off at 5:30 pm. Then they wrap up the season series on Sunday at 4:30 pm. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

