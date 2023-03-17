Prowlers Hang Eight on Thunder

The Port Huron Prowlers' offense overran the Delaware Thunder in an 8-1 victory on March 17. The eight goals are the most Port Huron has scored at McMorran Place this season.

Jakub Volf got the scoring started for Delaware 2:21 into the contest but that was all the momentum his team could muster.

Offensive zone pressure led to Matt Stoia tying the game at one eight and a half minutes in. That score held until there was under two minutes to play when Evan Foley pushed the puck to the middle of the ice and Alex Johnson fired it past Spencer Kozlowski to give the Prowlers a 2-1 lead.

Just over five minutes into the second period, Tory McLean found his way to the middle of the ice and scored his first goal as a Prowler.

Joe Deveny added to the lead later in the frame, extending his goal streak to four games. 32 seconds later, Dalton Jay took back the team lead in goals with his 29th of the year.

Jay made it 6-1 in the final minute of the second and hit 30 goals for the sixth season in his career. He was named the game's first star.

Matt Graham chopped home a rebound in the third and Deveny rounded out the scoring with his second of the night.

Jay and Deveny each had two goals and an assist to lead the way. Johnson, Graham and Stoia all added an assist to their goals. Foley, Sam Marit and Dan Chartrand picked up two assists apiece. Wyatt Hoflin made 30 saves in the win.

Spencer Kozlowski made 37 saves in two periods of work while Jacob Gnidziejko stopped 10 of 12 Prowlers shots in relief.

The Prowlers and Thunder battle again on Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

