Hat Tricks Visit Watertown

March 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Watertown, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks conclude their four game road trip with a Friday night matchup against the Watertown Wolves in Watertown at 7:30 PM.

The Hat Tricks (34-6-5) sit in first place of the entire FPHL, sitting at 99 points on the season. Another victory for Danbury would give the Hat Tricks the first 100 point season of any FPHL team this season.

Danbury is riding an eight-game winning streak with the two most recent wins coming in Watertown last weekend. Brian Wilson recorded a 37 save effort in the March 10th 4-3 victory while Jonny Ruiz and Daniel McKitrick paced the offense with two goals each in a 6-2 victory on March 11th.

The Wolves (17-23-3) sit in third place in the Empire Division, only five points ahead of the Elmira Mammoth for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Division.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on the Steve Weed Productions YouTube Channel.

