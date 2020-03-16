River Dragons Statement After Season Cancellation

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are very saddened to not be able to finish our inaugural season but given the extraordinary circumstances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the recent cancellation of our 2019-20 FPHL season we have this statement to make from our President and General Manager Scott Brand.

"We are obviously extremely disappointed in how this all ended, but we are ecstatic with the fan support and corporate partnerships we were able to achieve through the shortened season. Columbus has been and always will be a tremendous sports town especially when it comes to ice hockey. Our team was well on its way to what we believe to be a strong playoff run and we were approaching our goal of 100,000 fans in the Civic Center in year one.

In regards to those of you who are season ticket holders or those who had purchased tickets to a game that has now been cancelled, please allow us the opportunity to first work with the players to get them home safely and give ample time to create a system that can offer more rewards to our fans than a standard "credit or refund" situation. We will offer refunds, but we'd like to offer more enhanced options to reward our fans in our first year for showing their support.

There should be no doubt that our ownership group is 100% committed to playing the 2020-21 season and beyond here in Chattahoochee Valley."

Once again, the Columbus River Dragons would like to thank our incredible fans for their support this season and wish you all safety and good health as we get ready for the 2020-21 season.

