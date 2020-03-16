FPHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League and its Board of Governors have voted that the 2019-20 season will be cancelled effective immediately.

Member clubs were informed of the decision on Monday afternoon.

This is a decision the FPHL does not take lightly but in keeping with the protocols set by medical experts at the federal, state and local levels there was no course of action that made sense from any standpoint to continue the season when it would eventually be allowed to go on.

The FPHL would like to thank its fans for their incredible support of the league and its member teams and we look forward to having a successful 2020-21 season.

