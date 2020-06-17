River Dragons Sign Austin Daae to Contract

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce another player signing this week. The team has agreed to terms with forward Austin Daae.

Daae (pronounced "doe"), is going into his 7th year as a pro player with a career that has seen him become a known commodity in both the FPHL and the SPHL. Last season he split time between Birmingham and Roanoke of the SPHL, tallying 14 points in 40 games combined between the two teams. His last FPHL stop saw him in Port Huron for parts of four seasons where he was well above a point per game player (132 points in 84 games).

"I'm very excited to sign with Columbus" Daae said. "I had a stint with the Cottonmouths a couple years ago and was unfortunately hurt for most of it, but I really enjoyed my time in the city. Being under great ownership, having Boom-Boom as a coach again along with a good core group already in place, it was a no-brainer. We all want to bring a championship to Columbus next year."

Daae's previous time in Columbus with the Cottonmouths saw him suit up in only four games during the 16-17 season where he didn't register a point. Despite that stat line, coach Jerome Bechard remembers Daae well and knows what he can bring to the current River Dragons squad.

"Austin played for us for a few games and unfortunately he got injured and we were not able to utilize his skills set" Bechard said. "He should be able to come in and add some consistency in scoring. He has great hands and a great scoring touch and knows what it takes to win."

Daae hails from Saskatchewan and has roots in his junior career with the WHL skating for Saskatoon, Prince George and Prince Albert over three seasons.

The roster is continuing to take shape as the River Dragons load up for a great second season of play. Season ticket packages start as low as $65 and are available by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625).

