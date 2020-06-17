Anthony Bohn Named New Head Coach

Anthony Bohn is the new bench boss of the Danbury Hat Tricks! Bohn comes to Danbury via the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, where he was an assistant coach for two seasons.

"I'm really excited," Bohn said. "I've been calling and video chatting with Billy [McCreary] and some of the guys, it seems like we've got a great tight-knit group. I'd like to thank the Diamond brothers [Bill and Jim], Billy McCreary, Colton Orr, Herm Sorcher, Chris Buonanno and the entire Danbury organization for the opportunity to represent the Hat Tricks as their Head Coach and continue the growth of hockey in Danbury."

"Anthony is going to be a tremendous asset for us," commented general manager Billy McCreary. "He's a high-quality coach and a better person."

Prior to joining the Mariners, Bohn was an assistant coach for the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL for two seasons. He joined Aberdeen after a three-year stint as head coach and general manager of the NA3HL's Topeka (later Atlanta) Capitals.

In his time in Aberdeen, Bohn helped develop 22 commits to Division-I hockey. As a player, Bohn spent two seasons in the NAHL with the Santa Fe Roadrunners from 2004-06. He recorded 59 points in 110 games, earning a commitment to the Division-III St. Mary's University Cardinals.

Bohn singled out Scott Langer as a primary source of wisdom and inspiration throughout his travels around the hockey world. Langer was Bohn's head coach in Santa Fe, with Bohn later becoming his assistant coach in both Topeka and Aberdeen.

"He helped me with everything," Bohn explained. "How to be a professional, how to be a leader...he was an incredible resource for me as a coach."

"I'd also like to thank Riley Armstrong, Danny Briere and the Maine Mariners for giving me the chance to break into professional hockey."

Bohn is undaunted by the task of building on Danbury's success last season. In fact, the 35-year-old coach seems to be relishing the opportunity to work with such a talented roster in his first tenure as a professional head coach.

"I've already jumped into the game film. I've watched six or seven games on Youtube," he said with a laugh.

Bohn went on to explain his appreciation for analytics in the game, and how he wanted to use film to enhance his coaching. "Look, I was the worst math student ever. And I know people who are totally against that stuff, want nothing to do with it. But why wouldn't I listen and give it a shot? It's something that [the Rangers organization] valued. I like having a plan and showing a player video to back it up. That helps us win."

Bohn and McCreary are still in the process of accumulating the Hat Tricks' roster for the 2020-21 season. Fans can keep tabs on new signings on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to the Hat Tricks' Youtube channel for live game streams, interviews, highlights and more.

