River Dragons Move Justin Schmit to Elmira

February 21, 2023







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has moved veteran Justin Schmit to the Elmira Mammoth for future considerations.

"It's a tough day for our organization," said Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop. "Schmitty is like family to us. He wants an opportunity to play more at this stage of his career, and we felt it was the right move to help him accomplish that goal."

Schmit, 37, appeared in 23 games for the River Dragons this season with three assists and 84 minutes in penalties.

"I'm very grateful for the way the community here embraced me," Schmit said. "This was my home for two years. It's a pretty tough day for me, but I'm excited to be going to help another organization. Hopefully I'm welcomed up there as well as Columbus and Phenix City made me feel."

Schmit also had a message for the fans.

"I've never witnessed in my entire career fans as passionate as the ones here in Columbus. I'm very grateful for the support and care I received from the entire River Dragons fan base."

The River Dragons next homestand is March 3 and 4 against the Binghamton Black Bears. March 3 is Youth Hockey Night and March 4 is NextGen Night. Submit your auditions to be a part of the game day experience for NextGen Night at rdragons.com/nextgen.

