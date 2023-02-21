Mammoth Acquire Justin Schmit

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired veteran Enforcer Justin Schmit from the Columbus River Dragons in exchange for future considerations.

The 37-year-old tough guy comes from Strathmore, Alberta, Canada. He has played 2 seasons in the FPHL for the Columbus River Dragons. This season for the River Dragons Schmit has played in 23 games and tallied 3 assists. Schmit has a total of 84 penalty minutes this season.

Last year down south the lefty fighter had 1 goal and 4 assists as well as over 180 PIMS. Known for his ability to scrap the Mammoth, add a powerful defenseman as they gear up for a run at the postseason. Schmit was crowned King of the Rink in the A.J. Gallante held competition Ice Wars on August 6th, 2022.

That run continues this weekend as the Herd travel to Motor City to take on the Rockers for a matchup between two inaugural franchises. The Mammoth look to get back into the win column after an overtime loss to the Watertown Wolves on Sunday.

