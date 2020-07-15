River Dragons Announcing New Radio Flagship Home

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons in conjunction with our agreement with PMB Broadcasting are proud to announce the new home of River Dragons hockey for the 2020-21 season, 106.9 REALLY Rocks!

"The River Dragons were very excited for this opportunity when PMB presented it to us" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "The ability to keep our flagship in the PMB family that covers more roadways and households means even more people will get to hear our games - home and away!"

The River Dragons currently boast a four-station radio network hubbed in the Columbus/Phenix City area through PMB Broadcasting and the new flagship 106.9 Rocks. Outside of that area the network covers over a dozen counties with affiliates in Lagrange, Newnan and Lineville (AL) from Jordan Communications.

The Columbus River Dragons are excited to get back onto the ice for their second season of play with a new home for River Dragons hockey. Season Ticket packages are on sale for the 20-21 season so while you may be listening on the road, you don't miss a minute of action at home. For more details call 706-507-GOAL (4625).

