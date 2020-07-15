Dashers Sign Forward Kuznetsov

Danville Dashers forward Kuznetsov celebrates a goal with his teammates

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are pleased to announce yet another big-time signing ahead of the 2020 FPHL season-- Dmitry Kuznetsov has signed with the team ahead of the upcoming year.

"I am super excited to sign with the Dashers, I used to play for coach Gill in Jr.'s and his commitment to developing players and passion for the game is very exciting," Kuznetsov told Dashers media. "I am looking forward to working under his coaching again."

Kuznetsov, a 24-year old forward out of Tyumem, Russia, started out his career in the Russian third league before coming to the states, where he put out impressive statistics in the WSHL with multiple teams, highlighted by an 81 point season (in 51 games) in 2016-17 with the Cheyenne Stampede and Casper Coyotes.

"I have heard from other players in the league and in danville that the Dasher fans are very dedicated to the team and very supportive and I can't wait to play in front of them this season"

Kuznetsov most recently spent time last year with TrollhÃ¤ttans HC in Sweden, and Dinslakener EC 2009 Kobras in Germany.

"My Goal is always the same," Kuznetsov said. "have a great season and a great locker room and a Run at the cup! [I want to] bring the cup back to Danville where it belongs."

Kuznetsov joins a talented cast of returning, and new, characters in this year's Dashers squad. Many of whom have been brought in by Head Coach Gary Gill, who is building an impressive roster ahead of his first year in Danville.

"Kuznetsov is a young and exciting player," Gill said. "He will be gritty in the corners and has the ability to score from anywhere inside the OZ."

The Dashers continue to sign new and familiar faces to the squad ahead of the upoming season, and we'll keep you updated right here on the Dashers social channels.

