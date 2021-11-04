River Dragons Announce Local Television Deals for 21-22 Regular Season Games
November 4, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce partnerships with local television partners to air games during the 2021-22 hockey season.
After the success of last season's test run with WTVM, the River Dragons have renewed and added to the game schedule WTVM and Bounce TV (9.2) will be airing this season, compared to last year. 12 of the 54 games the River Dragons will play this season will be hosted on the WTVM family of stations, starting with this Saturday's game on the road in Port Huron!
On top of that deal, the River Dragons have also reached an agreement with CTV Beam to air all other games through their channel BEAM TV. That coverage will start with the River Dragons season opener on Friday night in Port Huron at 7:05.
Fans not in our TV coverage area can watch all games for free on the River Dragons YouTube channel and can listen to the team while in the car all season long on the River Dragons Radio Network, with 106.9 FM the flagship out of Columbus and affiliates in Lagrange, Newnan and Lineville (AL).
Check your local listings for more details on how to follow the River Dragons all season long!
RIVER DRAGONS SCHEDULE
DATE/OPPONENT/TV//PUCK DROP
*All games this season will be heard on the River Dragons Radio Network, pregame starting 30 minutes prior to puck drop.
Nov 5 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p
Nov 6 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p
Nov 12 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Nov 13 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Nov 19 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Nov 20 / at Carolina / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p
Nov 24 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Nov 26 / at Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Nov 27 / at Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 2 / at Port Huron* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p
Dec 3 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 4 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 10 / vs Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 11 / vs Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 17 / at Carolina* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p
Dec 18 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Dec 30 / at Port Huron* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p
Dec 31 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 1 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 7 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 8 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p
Jan 14 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p
Jan 15 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:05p
Jan 16 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:05p
Jan 21 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 22 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 23 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p
Jan 28 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Jan 29 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p
Feb 11 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Feb 12 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Feb 13 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 1:00p
Feb 18 / at Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p
Feb 19 / at Danbury / WTVM + YouTube / 7:00p
Feb 20 / at Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p
Feb 25 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:35p
Feb 26 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 6:05p
Feb 27 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:05p
Mar 4 / vs Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Mar 5 / vs Danbury / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p
Mar 6 / vs Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p
Mar 18 / vs Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Mar 19 / vs Watertown / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p
Mar 20 / vs Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p
Mar 23 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Mar 26 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p
Mar 27 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:00p
Apr 1/ at Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p
Apr 2 / at Binghamton / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:00p
Apr 3 / at Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:00p
Apr 9 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Apr 10 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p
Apr 15 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p
Apr 16 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p
