River Dragons Announce Local Television Deals for 21-22 Regular Season Games

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce partnerships with local television partners to air games during the 2021-22 hockey season.

After the success of last season's test run with WTVM, the River Dragons have renewed and added to the game schedule WTVM and Bounce TV (9.2) will be airing this season, compared to last year. 12 of the 54 games the River Dragons will play this season will be hosted on the WTVM family of stations, starting with this Saturday's game on the road in Port Huron!

On top of that deal, the River Dragons have also reached an agreement with CTV Beam to air all other games through their channel BEAM TV. That coverage will start with the River Dragons season opener on Friday night in Port Huron at 7:05.

Fans not in our TV coverage area can watch all games for free on the River Dragons YouTube channel and can listen to the team while in the car all season long on the River Dragons Radio Network, with 106.9 FM the flagship out of Columbus and affiliates in Lagrange, Newnan and Lineville (AL).

Check your local listings for more details on how to follow the River Dragons all season long!

RIVER DRAGONS SCHEDULE

DATE/OPPONENT/TV//PUCK DROP

*All games this season will be heard on the River Dragons Radio Network, pregame starting 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

Nov 5 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p

Nov 6 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p

Nov 12 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Nov 13 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Nov 19 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Nov 20 / at Carolina / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p

Nov 24 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Nov 26 / at Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Nov 27 / at Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 2 / at Port Huron* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p

Dec 3 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 4 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 10 / vs Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 11 / vs Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 17 / at Carolina* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p

Dec 18 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Dec 30 / at Port Huron* / BEAM TV + YouTube / 8:05p

Dec 31 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 1 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 7 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 8 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p

Jan 14 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p

Jan 15 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:05p

Jan 16 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:05p

Jan 21 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 22 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 23 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p

Jan 28 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Jan 29 / vs Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p

Feb 11 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Feb 12 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Feb 13 / vs Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 1:00p

Feb 18 / at Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p

Feb 19 / at Danbury / WTVM + YouTube / 7:00p

Feb 20 / at Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p

Feb 25 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:35p

Feb 26 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 6:05p

Feb 27 / at Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:05p

Mar 4 / vs Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Mar 5 / vs Danbury / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p

Mar 6 / vs Danbury / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p

Mar 18 / vs Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Mar 19 / vs Watertown / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:30p

Mar 20 / vs Watertown / BEAM TV + YouTube / 4:30p

Mar 23 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Mar 26 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p

Mar 27 / at Delaware / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:00p

Apr 1/ at Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:00p

Apr 2 / at Binghamton / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 7:00p

Apr 3 / at Binghamton / BEAM TV + YouTube / 3:00p

Apr 9 / vs Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Apr 10 / vs Carolina / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:30p

Apr 15 / at Port Huron / BEAM TV + YouTube / 7:05p

Apr 16 / at Port Huron / Bounce (9.2) + YouTube / 6:05p

