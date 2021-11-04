SPHL Announces Roanoke Opponent Change

November 4, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be taking on the Huntsville Havoc for their games this Saturday and Sunday. The Havoc replace the Macon Mayhem, who will be on the road in Huntsville on Friday for their only game this weekend.

The make-up road games for the Mayhem will be announced at a later date.

